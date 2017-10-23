PW Medtech Group Ltd (1358.HK)
1358.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.83HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.02 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
HK$1.85
Open
HK$1.84
Day's High
HK$1.85
Day's Low
HK$1.82
Volume
857,000
Avg. Vol
2,737,549
52-wk High
HK$2.58
52-wk Low
HK$1.53
Thu, Oct 12 2017
BRIEF-China Biologic agrees to acquire Tianxinfu from PWM
* China Biologic Products Holdings Inc - It has agreed to acquire 80% equity interest in Tianxinfu (Beijing) Medical Appliance Co., Ltd
BRIEF-PW Medtech Group says co & CBPO entered into share exchange agreement
* Acquisition & disposal relating to proposed subscription for CBPO shares in consideration of disposal business
BRIEF-PW Medtech Group proposes a possible spin-off
* Proposes a possible spin-off and separate listing of spin-off company on a share stock exchange
