Edition:
India

CT Environmental Group Ltd (1363.HK)

1363.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-2.34%)
Prev Close
HK$1.28
Open
HK$1.30
Day's High
HK$1.32
Day's Low
HK$1.25
Volume
43,570,000
Avg. Vol
20,986,447
52-wk High
HK$2.41
52-wk Low
HK$1.07

Select another date:
Select another date:

Market Views

» More 1363.HK Market Views