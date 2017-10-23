Xtep International Holdings Ltd (1368.HK)
1368.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.61HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.05 (+1.95%)
Prev Close
HK$2.56
Open
HK$2.56
Day's High
HK$2.61
Day's Low
HK$2.56
Volume
2,868,288
Avg. Vol
3,596,908
52-wk High
HK$3.73
52-wk Low
HK$2.54
BRIEF-Xtep International Holdings in Q2 average same store sales performance recorded a mid- single-digit growth
* In Q2 of 2017, average same store sales performance (at retail value) recorded a mid- single-digit growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Xtep International posts HY revenue RMB2.31 billion versus RMB2.53 billion
* HY revenue RMB2.31 billion versus RMB2.53 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Xtep International announces operational performance for Q1
* Q1 average same store sales performance recorded a low-single-digit growth
