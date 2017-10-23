Edition:
Central China Securities Co Ltd (1375.HK)

1375.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.72HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.06 (-1.59%)
Prev Close
HK$3.78
Open
HK$3.75
Day's High
HK$3.75
Day's Low
HK$3.68
Volume
1,727,000
Avg. Vol
3,168,596
52-wk High
HK$4.98
52-wk Low
HK$3.52

BRIEF-Central China Securities to pay interim dividend of RMB0.73 per 10 shares

* Will pay an interim dividend of RMB0.73 per 10 shares for six months ended 30 June 2017

BRIEF-Central China Securities Co posts ‍net profit of co was RMB89.4 mln for September

* Operating income for September 2017 RMB238.7 million

BRIEF-Central china securities co clarifies in relation to media reports

* Clarifies media reports referring to Yue Lin Ji, one of accomplices in respect of an official embezzlement

BRIEF-Central China Securities to sell 8.5 pct stake in Taiping Fund Management

* Says it plans to sell entire 8.5 percent stake in Taiping Fund Management Co Ltd, with price remaining undetermined

BRIEF-Central China Securities says Central China Blue Ocean & Zhongyuan Trust enter into fund trust agreements

* Central China Blue Ocean and Zhongyuan Trust entered into fund trust agreements

BRIEF-Central China Securities' president resigns due to personal reasons

* Says president Zhou Xiaoquan resigns due to personal reasons

BRIEF-Central China Securities' H1 net profit down 56.4 pct y/y

* Says H1 net profit down 56.4 percent y/y at 133.4 million yuan ($20.03 million)

BRIEF-Central China Securities Co ‍updates on capital contribution for establishment of Henan Asset Management Co

* ‍updates on capital contribution for establishment of henan asset management company limited​

BRIEF-Central China Securities signs strategic cooperation framework agreement

* Says co signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Zhumadian Municipal Government on July 28

BRIEF-Central China Securities issues subordinated bonds worth 1.5 bln yuan

* Says it issued the first tranche of subordinated bonds for 2017 worth 1.5 billion yuan, with a term of three years and a coupon rate of 5.15 percent

