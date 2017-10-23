Edition:
Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd (1382.HK)

1382.HK on Hong Kong Stock

8.28HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.12 (-1.43%)
Prev Close
HK$8.40
Open
HK$8.48
Day's High
HK$8.48
Day's Low
HK$8.27
Volume
813,000
Avg. Vol
1,781,901
52-wk High
HK$9.90
52-wk Low
HK$7.53

BRIEF-Pacific Textiles updates on developments regarding interruption of business of factory in Vietnam

* Further developments regarding interruption of business of factory in Vietnam

BRIEF-Pacific Textiles appoints ‍Toshiya Ishii as executive director​

* Ttoshiya Ishii has been appointed as executive director​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Pacific Textiles and Toray entered into master agreement

* Co and Toray entered into master agreement in relation to sale of yarns manufactured or owned by Toray Group to group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Pacific Textiles announces disposal of shares by shareholder

* Pacific textiles holdings ltd - ‍toray agreed to purchase 403.4 million shares in company​

BRIEF- Toray Industries to acquire 28 pct stake in Pacific Textiles Holdings for HK$4.05 bln

* Says it will acquire 405 million shares (28 percent stake) of Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd for HK$4.05 billion (about 59 billion yen), as of middle July

BRIEF-Pacific Textiles Holdings seeks trading halt

* Trading in shares of Pacific Textiles Holdings Limited will be halted on 30 June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

