ICBC exec: will strictly implement U.N. resolutions on N.Korea BEIJING, Sept 25 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) will strictly implement United Nations' resolutions on North Korea, an executive of the bank said on Monday.

Spain probes ICBC's European unit over money laundering MADRID/HONG KONG Spain has launched an investigation into the European management of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) in Luxembourg as part of a widening probe into the alleged laundering of hundreds of millions of euros through the Chinese banking giant's Madrid branch.

UPDATE 2-Spain probes ICBC's European unit over money laundering MADRID/HONG KONG, Sept 11 Spain has launched an investigation into the European management of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) in Luxembourg as part of a widening probe into the alleged laundering of hundreds of millions of euros through the Chinese banking giant's Madrid branch.

Spanish court says criminal responsibility for 7 officials' arrests extends to ICBC Luxembourg MADRID, Sept 11 Spain's High Court on Monday said the criminal responsibility for the investigations into money laundering which resulted in the arrests of seven officials of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in Madrid last year extended to the bank's European headquarters, ICBC Luxembourg.

BRIEF-ICBC receives CBRC approval in relation to qualification of non-executive directors * Received CBRC approval in relation to qualification of Mei Yingchun & Dong Shi as non-executive directors Source text (http://bit.ly/2vYtpyM) Further company coverage:

China's ICBC will follow cabinet rules on overseas M&A BEIJING The world's largest lender Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) said on Wednesday it would follow restrictions set by the country's cabinet on overseas acquisitions.

China's ICBC will follow cabinet rules on overseas M&A BEIJING, Aug 30 The world's largest lender Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) said on Wednesday it would follow restrictions set by the country's cabinet on overseas acquisitions.

BRIEF-Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China to establish Internet Finance Department * Board has resolved to establish Internet Finance Department in bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)