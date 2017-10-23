Edition:
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (1398.HK)

1398.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.16HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.14 (-2.22%)
Prev Close
HK$6.30
Open
HK$6.28
Day's High
HK$6.30
Day's Low
HK$6.15
Volume
312,201,482
Avg. Vol
331,352,836
52-wk High
HK$6.48
52-wk Low
HK$4.43

Wed, Sep 27 2017

BRIEF-Benxi Steel signs $3 billion debt-to-equity deal with ICBC

BEIJING, Sept 27 Benxi Steel Group Corp on Wednesday said it had signed a 20 billion yuan ($3.01 billion) debt-to-equity cooperation framework agreement with the Liaoning branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).

ICBC exec: will strictly implement U.N. resolutions on N.Korea

BEIJING, Sept 25 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) will strictly implement United Nations' resolutions on North Korea, an executive of the bank said on Monday.

Spain probes ICBC's European unit over money laundering

MADRID/HONG KONG Spain has launched an investigation into the European management of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) in Luxembourg as part of a widening probe into the alleged laundering of hundreds of millions of euros through the Chinese banking giant's Madrid branch.

UPDATE 2-Spain probes ICBC's European unit over money laundering

MADRID/HONG KONG, Sept 11 Spain has launched an investigation into the European management of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) in Luxembourg as part of a widening probe into the alleged laundering of hundreds of millions of euros through the Chinese banking giant's Madrid branch.

Spanish court says criminal responsibility for 7 officials' arrests extends to ICBC Luxembourg

MADRID, Sept 11 Spain's High Court on Monday said the criminal responsibility for the investigations into money laundering which resulted in the arrests of seven officials of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in Madrid last year extended to the bank's European headquarters, ICBC Luxembourg.

BRIEF-ICBC receives CBRC approval in relation to qualification of non-executive directors

* Received CBRC approval in relation to qualification of Mei Yingchun & Dong Shi as non-executive directors Source text (http://bit.ly/2vYtpyM) Further company coverage:

China's ICBC will follow cabinet rules on overseas M&A

BEIJING The world's largest lender Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) said on Wednesday it would follow restrictions set by the country's cabinet on overseas acquisitions.

BRIEF-Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China to establish Internet Finance Department

* Board has resolved to establish Internet Finance Department in bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

China's ICBC says checks of loans to big acquirers are routine

BEIJING Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) said on Friday its checks of loans to companies that made overseas acquisitions is routine, following reports that the regulator had ordered lenders to assess credit extended to a handful of highly acquisitive firms.

