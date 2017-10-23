Spring Real Estate Investment Trust (1426.HK)
1426.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.45HKD
23 Oct 2017
3.45HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$3.45
HK$3.45
Open
HK$3.42
HK$3.42
Day's High
HK$3.46
HK$3.46
Day's Low
HK$3.39
HK$3.39
Volume
327,000
327,000
Avg. Vol
537,383
537,383
52-wk High
HK$3.59
HK$3.59
52-wk Low
HK$3.11
HK$3.11
Select another date:
Wed, Aug 23 2017
BRIEF-Spring REIT says HY revenue RMB244.82 million
* Interim distribution for period from 1 January 2017 to 30 June 2017 of HK9.5 cents per unit
BRIEF-Spring Real Estate Investment Trust announces qtrly operating statistics
* For three months ended 30 June 2017, group achieved an average monthly net passing rent of about RMB355 per square meter
BRIEF-Spring Real Estate Investment Trust says Lau Jin Tin, Don retired as executive director of Manager
* Lau Jin Tin, Don has with effect from 31 May 2017, retired as an executive director of manager Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Select another date: