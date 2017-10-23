Guolian Securities Co Ltd (1456.HK)
1456.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.93HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.03 (+0.77%)
Prev Close
HK$3.90
Open
HK$3.95
Day's High
HK$3.95
Day's Low
HK$3.93
Volume
33,000
Avg. Vol
658,783
52-wk High
HK$4.48
52-wk Low
HK$3.76
BRIEF-Guolian Securities posts Sept net profit of RMB31.0 mln
* Sept net profit of company RMB31.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Guolian Securities updates on underwriting agreement with Hua Ying Securities
* Guolian Group entered into underwriting agreement with Hua Ying Securities
BRIEF-Guolian Securities Co enters equity transfer agreement with RBS
* Company has agreed to acquire, and RBS has agreed to sell, 33.3% of equity interest in Hua Ying Securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Guolian Securities says May net profit for co was RMB 33.8 mln
* May revenue of co RMB75.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Guolian Securities posts net profit of RMB49 mln in April
* revenue for April 2017 is RMB105.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
