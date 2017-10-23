BRIEF-Q Technology Group shares on trading halt * Trading in shares of Q Technology (Group) Co Ltd has been halted at 9:16 a.m. on Tuesday 12/9/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Q Technology Group revises guidance for shipment of camera modules * Revised guidance for shipment of camera modules to not less than an year-on-year growth of approximately 10 percent

BRIEF-Q Technology posts HY profit of RMB201.8 mln * Profit of group for six months ended 30 June 2017 was approximately RMB201,784,000, representing an increase of approximately 145.5 pct