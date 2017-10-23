Q Technology Group Co Ltd (1478.HK)
1478.HK on Hong Kong Stock
18.36HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$2.82 (+18.15%)
Prev Close
HK$15.54
Open
HK$15.96
Day's High
HK$18.48
Day's Low
HK$15.92
Volume
67,995,300
Avg. Vol
18,908,225
52-wk High
HK$23.25
52-wk Low
HK$3.56
BRIEF-Q Technology announces investment agreement with Kunshan management committee
* Unit KUNSHAN Q Technology entered into investment agreement with management committee of Kunshan Hi-Tech Industrial Development Park
BRIEF-Q Technology Group shares on trading halt
* Trading in shares of Q Technology (Group) Co Ltd has been halted at 9:16 a.m. on Tuesday 12/9/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Q Technology Group revises guidance for shipment of camera modules
* Revised guidance for shipment of camera modules to not less than an year-on-year growth of approximately 10 percent
BRIEF-Q Technology posts HY profit of RMB201.8 mln
* Profit of group for six months ended 30 June 2017 was approximately RMB201,784,000, representing an increase of approximately 145.5 pct
BRIEF-Q Technology expects HY consol profit attributable to increase by more than 100 pct
* Expected that group's consolidated profit attributable to shareholders of company for six months ending 30 June 2017 may increase by more than 100 pct
