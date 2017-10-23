BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical Group unit receives approval for drug clinical trial * Says its unit received drug clinical trial approval for antineoplastic, Paclitaxel polymeric micelles for injection

BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical Group says change of accounting policies * Says it changes accounting policies regarding government subsidy, non-current assets, disposal groups and discontinued operations

BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical sees Jan-Sept net profit attributable between RMB4.23 bln-RMB4.27 bln * Sees Jan-Sept 2017 net profit attributable to rise 587.86 pct - 594.55 pct to RMB 4,228.7864 million-RMB 4,269.9288 million

BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical updates on releasing of pledged shares held by controlling shareholder * Received notice from Topsino that Topsino released pledge of its 16.3 million H shares of co from Nanyang Commercial Bank

BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical announces net profit attributable for HY ended 30 June 2017 * Preliminary net profit attributable for six months ended 30 June 2017 about rmb 490.9 million-rmb531.8 million versus rmb409.1 million last year

BRIEF-Livzon Pharma expects H1 net profit to rise 20-30 pct y/y * Says it expects H1 net profit to rise 20-30 percent y/y to 490.9-531.8 million yuan ($72.20-$78.21 million)

BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical Group elects chairman, vice chairman * Says board elects Zhu Baoguo as chairman, Tao Desheng as vice chairman

BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 7 * Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 6