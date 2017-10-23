Edition:
Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc (1513.HK)

1513.HK on Hong Kong Stock

55.05HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$4.35 (+8.58%)
Prev Close
HK$50.70
Open
HK$50.85
Day's High
HK$55.05
Day's Low
HK$50.85
Volume
795,424
Avg. Vol
340,661
52-wk High
HK$55.05
52-wk Low
HK$32.54

Mon, Sep 18 2017

BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical Group units receive approval for drug clinical trials

* Says its units received drug clinical trials approval for drug, Triptorelin Acetate Microspheres for Injection

BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical Group unit receives approval for drug clinical trial

* Says its unit received drug clinical trial approval for antineoplastic, Paclitaxel polymeric micelles for injection

BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical Group says change of accounting policies

* Says it changes accounting policies regarding government subsidy, non-current assets, disposal groups and discontinued operations

BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical sees Jan-Sept net profit attributable between RMB4.23 bln-RMB4.27 bln

* Sees Jan-Sept 2017 net profit attributable to rise 587.86 pct - 594.55 pct to RMB 4,228.7864 million-RMB 4,269.9288 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical updates on releasing of pledged shares held by controlling shareholder

* Received notice from Topsino that Topsino released pledge of its 16.3 million H shares of co from Nanyang Commercial Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical announces net profit attributable for HY ended 30 June 2017

* Preliminary net profit attributable for six months ended 30 June 2017 about rmb 490.9 million-rmb531.8 million versus rmb409.1 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Livzon Pharma expects H1 net profit to rise 20-30 pct y/y

* Says it expects H1 net profit to rise 20-30 percent y/y to 490.9-531.8 million yuan ($72.20-$78.21 million)

BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical Group elects chairman, vice chairman

* Says board elects Zhu Baoguo as chairman, Tao Desheng as vice chairman

BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 7

* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 6

BRIEF-Livzon Pharma's unit signs medicine sales contract for 480.6 mln yuan

* Says unit signs medicine sales contract for 480.6 million yuan ($70.61 million)

