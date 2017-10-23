China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd (1515.HK)
1515.HK on Hong Kong Stock
10.42HKD
23 Oct 2017
10.42HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.12 (+1.17%)
HK$0.12 (+1.17%)
Prev Close
HK$10.30
HK$10.30
Open
HK$10.30
HK$10.30
Day's High
HK$10.58
HK$10.58
Day's Low
HK$10.20
HK$10.20
Volume
4,720,500
4,720,500
Avg. Vol
3,895,472
3,895,472
52-wk High
HK$13.26
HK$13.26
52-wk Low
HK$8.88
HK$8.88
Select another date:
Thu, Oct 12 2017
BRIEF-China Resources Phoenix Healthcare appoints Han Yuewei as CEO
Oct 12 China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd:
BRIEF-China Resources Phoenix Healthcare to invest RMB500 mln for development of Binzhou Central Hospital
Sept 26 China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd:
BRIEF-China Resources Phoenix Healthcare says HY profit was RMB331 mln
Aug 25 China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd:
BRIEF-China Resources Phoenix Healthcare expect increase in consolidated net profit for HY ended June 30
July 26 China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd:
BRIEF-China Resources Phoenix Healthcare signs cooperation agreement with CR Bank
July 21 China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd
BRIEF-China Resources Phoenix Healthcare entered into termination agreement
May 5 China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Company Limited:
Select another date: