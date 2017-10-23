Red Star Macalline Group Corp Ltd (1528.HK)
9.96HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.28 (-2.73%)
HK$10.24
HK$10.20
HK$10.20
HK$9.93
1,744,598
1,632,801
HK$11.32
HK$7.05
Fri, Sep 15 2017
Fitch Rates Red Star Macalline's USD Notes Final 'BBB'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd.'s (RSM, BBB/Stable) USD300 million 3.375% senior notes due 2022 a final 'BBB' rating. The notes are issued by Hong Kong Red Star Macalline Universal Home Furnishings Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of RSM, and are rated at the same level as RSM's senior unsecured rating because they constitute its direct and senior unsecur
Fitch Assigns Red Star Macalline's Proposed Notes 'BBB(EXP)'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd.'s (RSM, BBB/Stable) proposed US dollar senior unsecured notes a 'BBB(EXP)' expected rating. The notes are issued by Hong Kong Red Star Macalline Universal Home Furnishings Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of RSM, and are rated at the same level as RSM's senior unsecured rating because they constitute its direct and senior u
BRIEF-Red Star Macalline announces transactions in relation to transfer of equity interests
* Announces transactions in relation to transfer of equity interests in Shanghai Huangpu Red Star Small Loans Company limited
BRIEF-Red Star Macalline Group announces purchase of Jinshan Property
* Project co is Shanghai Jinshan Red Star Macalline Global Home Furnishing Co Ltd
BRIEF-Red Star Macalline receives governmental approval for quasi- REITs programme
* Refers to announcements in relation to future collaboration between company and fund regarding quasi-REITS programme
BRIEF-Red Star Macalline Group's unit enters share swap agreement
* Yantai Red Star and Red Star Management, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into share swap agreement
BRIEF-Red Star Macalline Group Corp enters into equity transfer agreement
* RSM holding entered into equity transfer agreement with Shanghai Jiajinsuo Investment