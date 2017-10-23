Edition:
3SBio Inc (1530.HK)

1530.HK on Hong Kong Stock

13.98HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.08 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
HK$14.06
Open
HK$14.18
Day's High
HK$14.20
Day's Low
HK$13.92
Volume
2,949,000
Avg. Vol
7,363,399
52-wk High
HK$14.20
52-wk Low
HK$7.17

Wed, Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-3SBio Inc says 601a approved by China FDA for clinical trials ​

* Recombinant humanized anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody for injection (601a) approved by China FDA for clinical trials ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

Chinese biopharma 3SBio in $290 million deal for unit of Canada's Therapure

SHANGHAI China's 3SBio Inc has agreed to buy the contract development and manufacturing unit of Canada's Therapure Biopharma Inc for $290 million, part of a push by the Chinese biotech company into the North American market.

REFILE-BRIEF-3SBio Inc plans to issue 300 mln euros convertible bonds

* Proposed Issue Of Euro 300,000,000 Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds Due 2022

BRIEF-3SBio Inc TPIAO being received approval for drug clinical trials

* TPIAO, one of products of group, has been granted approval for drug clinical trials for additional indications issued by china food and drug administration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-3Sbio Inc updates on marketing authorization for group's product EPIAO

* Group has received marketing authorization for group's product EPIAO from ministry of health of Ukraine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-3Sbio Inc enters distribution and promotion agreement with two subsidiaries of Eli Lilly

* Enters distribution and promotion agreement with two subsidiaries of Eli Lilly and co for distribution and promotion of insulin products

