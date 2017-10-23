3SBio Inc (1530.HK)
13.98HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.08 (-0.57%)
HK$14.06
HK$14.18
HK$14.20
HK$13.92
2,949,000
7,363,399
HK$14.20
HK$7.17
Wed, Oct 11 2017
BRIEF-3SBio Inc says 601a approved by China FDA for clinical trials
* Recombinant humanized anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody for injection (601a) approved by China FDA for clinical trials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Chinese biopharma 3SBio in $290 million deal for unit of Canada's Therapure
SHANGHAI China's 3SBio Inc has agreed to buy the contract development and manufacturing unit of Canada's Therapure Biopharma Inc for $290 million, part of a push by the Chinese biotech company into the North American market.
Chinese biopharma 3SBio in $290 mln deal for unit of Canada's Therapure
SHANGHAI, Sept 4 China's 3SBio Inc has agreed to buy the contract development and manufacturing unit of Canada's Therapure Biopharma Inc for $290 million, part of a push by the Chinese biotech company into the North American market.
REFILE-BRIEF-3SBio Inc plans to issue 300 mln euros convertible bonds
* Proposed Issue Of Euro 300,000,000 Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds Due 2022
BRIEF-3SBio Inc TPIAO being received approval for drug clinical trials
* TPIAO, one of products of group, has been granted approval for drug clinical trials for additional indications issued by china food and drug administration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-3Sbio Inc updates on marketing authorization for group's product EPIAO
* Group has received marketing authorization for group's product EPIAO from ministry of health of Ukraine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-3Sbio Inc enters distribution and promotion agreement with two subsidiaries of Eli Lilly
* Enters distribution and promotion agreement with two subsidiaries of Eli Lilly and co for distribution and promotion of insulin products