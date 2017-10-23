Edition:
India

Virscend Education Co Ltd (1565.HK)

1565.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.04HKD
22 Feb 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
HK$5.04
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,954,278
52-wk High
HK$5.54
52-wk Low
HK$2.40

Select another date:

Thu, Oct 19 2017

BRIEF-Virscend Education Co says group student enrolment as of Sept 1 2017 is 38,697‍​

* Group student enrolment as of Sept 1 2017 is 38,697‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Virscend Education Co posts HY profit attributable RMB 176.467 million

* HY profit attributable RMB 176.467 million versus RMB 162.973 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China First Capital announces purchase of shares in Virscend Education Co

* Vendors agreed to sell in aggregate 180.4 million Virscend Edu shares for HK$918.4 million

BRIEF-Virscend Education announces disposal of shares by substantial shareholder

* Happy Venus to sell to five independent third parties ("purchasers"), and purchasers agreed to purchase 238.8 million shares in co for HK$1.21 billion

Select another date:

Market Views

» More 1565.HK Market Views