Virscend Education Co Ltd (1565.HK)
5.04HKD
22 Feb 2017
BRIEF-Virscend Education Co says group student enrolment as of Sept 1 2017 is 38,697
* Group student enrolment as of Sept 1 2017 is 38,697 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Virscend Education Co posts HY profit attributable RMB 176.467 million
* HY profit attributable RMB 176.467 million versus RMB 162.973 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China First Capital announces purchase of shares in Virscend Education Co
* Vendors agreed to sell in aggregate 180.4 million Virscend Edu shares for HK$918.4 million
BRIEF-Virscend Education announces disposal of shares by substantial shareholder
* Happy Venus to sell to five independent third parties ("purchasers"), and purchasers agreed to purchase 238.8 million shares in co for HK$1.21 billion
