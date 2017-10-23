Edition:
China Animation Characters Company Ltd (1566.HK)

1566.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.03HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+0.66%)
Prev Close
HK$3.01
Open
HK$3.01
Day's High
HK$3.03
Day's Low
HK$2.99
Volume
1,181,000
Avg. Vol
1,289,527
52-wk High
HK$3.76
52-wk Low
HK$2.97

BRIEF-China Animation Characters Co's unit enters into option agreement

* Unit entered into option agreement with Jovial, Sz Taisheng And Huajiatai (Shanghai) Indoor Amusement

BRIEF-China Animation Characters Co enters placement agreement with Crosby Securities

* Crosby Securities to procure in cash for bonds in an aggregate principal amount of up to HK$100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Animation Characters says fy profit attributable hk$94.8 million, down 14.1 pct

* China animation characters company ltd -fy profit attributable to owners of company was hk$94.8 million, representing a decrease of 14.1%

BRIEF-China Animation Characters Co and Pacific Foundation Securities enters into placing agreement

* Pacific Foundation Securities and co entered into placing agreement

