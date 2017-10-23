(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China Logistics Property Holdings Co., Ltd's (CNLP; B/Stable) USD100 million 8% senior notes due 2020 a final rating of 'B' and Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The notes are rated at the same level as CNLP's senior unsecured rating because they constitute its direct and senior unsecured obligations. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 25 July 2017. C