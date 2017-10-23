Edition:
India

Vpower Group International Holdings Ltd (1608.HK)

1608.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.06HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-0.78%)
Prev Close
HK$5.10
Open
HK$5.14
Day's High
HK$5.14
Day's Low
HK$5.03
Volume
408,000
Avg. Vol
637,226
52-wk High
HK$5.65
52-wk Low
HK$2.75

Select another date:
Select another date:

Market Views

» More 1608.HK Market Views