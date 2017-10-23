Edition:
Redco Properties Group Ltd (1622.HK)

1622.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.67HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
HK$3.68
Open
HK$3.68
Day's High
HK$3.70
Day's Low
HK$3.64
Volume
5,566,000
Avg. Vol
7,826,390
52-wk High
HK$3.97
52-wk Low
HK$2.61

BRIEF-Redco Properties Group says HY profit attributable to owners of co rose 156.2 pct to RMB322.1 mln

* Profit for six months ended 30 june 2017 attributable to owners of company increased by 156.2% to rmb322.1 million

BRIEF-Redco Properties Group expects HY consol net profit to record significant increase

* Expects unaudited HY consol net profit will record a significant increase of not less than 100% and not more than 200%

BRIEF-Redco Properties enters into facility agreement for US$202 million transferable term loan facility

* Co (as borrower), certain subsidiaries of co, certain financial institutions and a facility agent entered into facility agreement

BRIEF-Redco Properties updates on contracted sales for six months ended 30 June

* Company, its subsidiaries and joint ventures achieved, for six months ended 30 June 2017, contracted sales of about RMB5,049.8 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2tinzZa) Further company coverage:

Fitch Affirms Redco at 'B'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based Redco Properties Group Ltd's (Redco) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed Redco's senior unsecured rating and the rating on its USD125 million 13.75% senior notes due 2019 at 'B' with Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. Redco's ratings are affirmed as it has maintained a healthy financial profile - i

