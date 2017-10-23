BRIEF-Redco Properties Group expects HY consol net profit to record significant increase * Expects unaudited HY consol net profit will record a significant increase of not less than 100% and not more than 200%

BRIEF-Redco Properties enters into facility agreement for US$202 million transferable term loan facility * Co (as borrower), certain subsidiaries of co, certain financial institutions and a facility agent entered into facility agreement

BRIEF-Redco Properties updates on contracted sales for six months ended 30 June * Company, its subsidiaries and joint ventures achieved, for six months ended 30 June 2017, contracted sales of about RMB5,049.8 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2tinzZa) Further company coverage: