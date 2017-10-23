Edition:
India

Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd (1628.HK)

1628.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.08HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
HK$4.10
Open
HK$4.13
Day's High
HK$4.14
Day's Low
HK$3.99
Volume
10,379,206
Avg. Vol
18,623,657
52-wk High
HK$5.26
52-wk Low
HK$2.44

Select another date:

Tue, Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd posts September sales of RMB2.2 bln

* ‍Sales of co for september was RMB2,200 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties announces issuance of us$300 mln senior perpetual securities

* Net proceeds from proposed issue will amount to about us$296 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties proposing issuance of US$ senior perpetual securities

* Intends to use net proceeds from proposed issue primarily for refinancing its existing indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties Co says sales was RMB2.51 bln in Aug

* For august 2017, sales of company, its subsidiaries and affiliated companies was rmb2,511 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties Co announces subscription of new shares

* Company, Kwok Ying Lan & CITI and haitong entered into placing and subscription agreement

BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties Co says for month ended July sales of company and units is RMB2.69 billion

* For month ended July 2017, sales of company, its subsidiaries and affiliated companies was rmb2,694 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Fitch Affirms Yuzhou Properties at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, July 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Yuzhou Properties Company Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Yuzhou's senior unsecured rating and the ratings on its outstanding US dollar bonds at 'BB-'. The Chinese homebuilder's ratings are supported by its strong contracted sales growth, regional diversification and favourable margin

BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties posts June 2017 sales figures

* For month ended June 2017, sales of company, its subsidiaries and affiliated companies ( "group") was RMB3,450 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties announces May sales data

* For month ended May 2017, sales of company, its subsidiaries and affiliated companies ( "group") was rmb3,995 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Select another date:

Market Views

» More 1628.HK Market Views