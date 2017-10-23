Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd (1628.HK)
23 Oct 2017
Tue, Oct 10 2017
BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd posts September sales of RMB2.2 bln
* Sales of co for september was RMB2,200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties announces issuance of us$300 mln senior perpetual securities
* Net proceeds from proposed issue will amount to about us$296 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties proposing issuance of US$ senior perpetual securities
* Intends to use net proceeds from proposed issue primarily for refinancing its existing indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties Co says sales was RMB2.51 bln in Aug
* For august 2017, sales of company, its subsidiaries and affiliated companies was rmb2,511 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties Co announces subscription of new shares
* Company, Kwok Ying Lan & CITI and haitong entered into placing and subscription agreement
BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties Co says for month ended July sales of company and units is RMB2.69 billion
* For month ended July 2017, sales of company, its subsidiaries and affiliated companies was rmb2,694 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Fitch Affirms Yuzhou Properties at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, July 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Yuzhou Properties Company Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Yuzhou's senior unsecured rating and the ratings on its outstanding US dollar bonds at 'BB-'. The Chinese homebuilder's ratings are supported by its strong contracted sales growth, regional diversification and favourable margin
BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties posts June 2017 sales figures
* For month ended June 2017, sales of company, its subsidiaries and affiliated companies ( "group") was RMB3,450 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties announces May sales data
* For month ended May 2017, sales of company, its subsidiaries and affiliated companies ( "group") was rmb3,995 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: