Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd (1638.HK)

1638.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.28HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.10 (-1.86%)
Prev Close
HK$5.38
Open
HK$5.38
Day's High
HK$5.39
Day's Low
HK$5.20
Volume
14,522,000
Avg. Vol
38,845,546
52-wk High
HK$6.91
52-wk Low
HK$2.10

Wed, Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-Kaisa Group Holdings updates on total contracted sales for September ​

* ‍Group recorded total contracted sales of about RMB3,211 million in September ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Kaisa Group Holdings announces issue of additional senior notes

* Entered into subscription agreements with certain subscribers for additional issue of notes

BRIEF-Kaisa Group Holdings appoints Mai Fan as CEO

* Mai Fan has been appointed as chief executive officer of company in place of Zheng Yi with effect from 19 September 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Kaisa Group announces deal to buy 21.25 pct interest in Guangdong Mingjia Lianhe Mobile Technology

* Shenzhen Yihao Cangjiasu Network, Zhou Jianlin enters deal to buy about 21.25 percent interest in Guangdong Mingjia Lianhe Mobile Technology for RMB1.76 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Kaisa Group Holdings updates on total contracted sales for August, 2017

* Group recorded total contracted sales of about RMB2,357 million in August, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Kaisa Group's HY profit RMB1.80 bln, down 28.5 pct

* ‍Total revenue for six months ended 30 june 2017 increased by 71.8% to approximately rmb8,586.8 million​

BRIEF-Kaisa Group updates on July month total contracted sales

* Recorded total contracted sales of approximately RMB2,157 million in July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Nam Tai Property announces share purchase by Kaisa Group

* Nam Tai Property Inc announces share purchase by Kaisa Group

BRIEF-Kaisa Group Holdings reports about 17.7 pct stake in Nam Tai Property

* Kaisa Group Holdings Limited reports about 17.7 percent stake in Nam Tai Property Inc as on July 11, 2017 - SEC filing

BRIEF-Kaisa Group announces acquisition of 17.7% of Nam Tai Property

* Aggregate consideration for target shares is US$110.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

