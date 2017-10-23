Wisdom Sports Group (1661.HK)
1661.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.14HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.03 (-2.56%)
Prev Close
HK$1.17
Open
HK$1.17
Day's High
HK$1.17
Day's Low
HK$1.13
Volume
1,991,000
Avg. Vol
3,510,183
52-wk High
HK$2.75
52-wk Low
HK$0.98
Fri, Jun 16 2017
BRIEF-Wisdom Sports Group appoints Shen Wei as chief financial officer
* Company's previous chief financial officer, Chu Yin Kam, shall no longer continue in his role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Wisdom Sports to repurchase 15.9 mln shares of company
* Dtermined to repurchase no less than 15.9 million shares, representing approximately 1 pct of total issued shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Wisdom Sports Group appoints Hao Bin as Executive Director
* Hao Bin has been appointed as an executive director of company with effect from 1 June 2017
BRIEF-Wisdom Sports Group updates on potential disposal of equity interest in unit
* Commencement of public tender in relation to potential disposal of 45% equity interest in a subsidiary
