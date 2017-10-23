BRIEF-Wisdom Sports to repurchase 15.9 mln shares of company * Dtermined to repurchase no less than 15.9 million shares, representing approximately 1 pct of total issued shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Wisdom Sports Group appoints Hao Bin as Executive Director * Hao Bin has been appointed as an executive director of company with effect from 1 June 2017