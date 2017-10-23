Edition:
China South City Holdings Ltd (1668.HK)

1668.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.04HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
HK$2.06
Open
HK$2.06
Day's High
HK$2.09
Day's Low
HK$2.02
Volume
16,386,000
Avg. Vol
42,453,835
52-wk High
HK$2.56
52-wk Low
HK$1.41

Mon, Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-China South City Holdings posts HY contracted sales of HK$5.45 bln

* ‍Recorded contracted sales of about HK$5.45 billion for first half of FY2017/18 ended 30 September 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China South City Holdings recorded qtrly contracted sales of about HK$2.36 bln

* Recorded contracted sales of approximately HK$2,362 million for Q1 of FY2017/18 ended 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China South City announces acquisition of land use rights in Hefei City

* Major transaction acquisition of land use rights in Hefei City

BRIEF-China south city holdings appoints new CEO of group

* Song Chuan has been appointed as an executive director of company and chief executive officer of group

