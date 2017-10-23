China South City Holdings Ltd (1668.HK)
1668.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.04HKD
23 Oct 2017
2.04HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.02 (-0.97%)
HK$-0.02 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
HK$2.06
HK$2.06
Open
HK$2.06
HK$2.06
Day's High
HK$2.09
HK$2.09
Day's Low
HK$2.02
HK$2.02
Volume
16,386,000
16,386,000
Avg. Vol
42,453,835
42,453,835
52-wk High
HK$2.56
HK$2.56
52-wk Low
HK$1.41
HK$1.41
Select another date:
Mon, Oct 16 2017
BRIEF-China South City Holdings posts HY contracted sales of HK$5.45 bln
* Recorded contracted sales of about HK$5.45 billion for first half of FY2017/18 ended 30 September 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China South City Holdings recorded qtrly contracted sales of about HK$2.36 bln
* Recorded contracted sales of approximately HK$2,362 million for Q1 of FY2017/18 ended 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China South City announces acquisition of land use rights in Hefei City
* Major transaction acquisition of land use rights in Hefei City
BRIEF-China south city holdings appoints new CEO of group
* Song Chuan has been appointed as an executive director of company and chief executive officer of group
Select another date: