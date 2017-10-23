Edition:
Consun Pharmaceutical Group Ltd (1681.HK)

1681.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.61 (+9.19%)
Prev Close
HK$6.64
Open
HK$6.68
Day's High
HK$7.25
Day's Low
HK$6.62
Volume
5,681,000
Avg. Vol
992,900
52-wk High
HK$7.25
52-wk Low
HK$3.70

BRIEF-Consun Pharmaceutical considering spin-off and listing of Guangxi Yulin Pharmaceutical Group

* Board considering spin-off and listing of Guangxi Yulin Pharmaceutical Group and its subsidiaries​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Consun Pharmaceutical Group posts ‍HY profit attributable RMB184.8 million

* Board declared payment of an interim dividend of HKD0.096 per share for six months ended 30 june 2017.

BRIEF-Consun Pharma expects group to record significant increase in HY profit

* Expected that group would record a significant increase in profit attributable to equity shareholders of company for HY

