China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Ltd (1728.HK)
1728.HK on Hong Kong Stock
8.75HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Fri, Sep 29 2017
BRIEF-China Zhengtong Auto Services and Xiamen International Financial Technology to form JV co
Sept 29 China Zhengtong Auto Services Holdings Ltd:
BRIEF-China Zhengtong Auto Services says Zhengtong Auto, Li Wangxing and Lin Yihao entered aframework agreement
* Entered into agreement regarding somcs of bmw vehicles dealership, vehicles repair and other related business in china
BRIEF-China Zhengtong Auto Services Holdings says trading in shares of co halted
* Trading in shares of China Zhengtong Auto Services Holdings has been halted at 9:03 a.m. On Aug 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China Zhengtong Auto Services Holdings issues positive profit alert
July 14 China Zhengtong Auto Services Holdings Ltd
BRIEF-China Zhengtong Auto Services says increase in shareholding in co by controlling shareholder
June 19 China Zhengtong Auto Services Holdings Ltd
BRIEF-China Zhengtong Auto Services updates on increase in shareholding by controlling shareholder
May 12 China Zhengtong Auto Services Holdings Ltd:
BRIEF-China Zhengtong Auto Services says Grand Glory Trust acquired an aggregate of 2 million shares of co
May 9 China Zhengtong Auto Services Holdings Ltd -
