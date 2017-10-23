Edition:
China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Ltd (1728.HK)

1728.HK on Hong Kong Stock

8.75HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.38 (+4.54%)
Prev Close
HK$8.37
Open
HK$8.39
Day's High
HK$8.75
Day's Low
HK$8.29
Volume
10,693,000
Avg. Vol
13,382,257
52-wk High
HK$9.65
52-wk Low
HK$2.20

BRIEF-China Zhengtong Auto Services says ‍Zhengtong Auto, Li Wangxing and Lin Yihao entered aframework agreement​

* Entered into agreement regarding somcs of bmw vehicles dealership, vehicles repair and other related business in china

BRIEF-China Zhengtong Auto Services Holdings says trading in shares of co halted

* Trading in shares of China Zhengtong Auto Services Holdings has been halted at 9:03 a.m. On Aug 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Zhengtong Auto Services Holdings issues positive profit alert

July 14 China Zhengtong Auto Services Holdings Ltd

BRIEF-China Zhengtong Auto Services says increase in shareholding in co by controlling shareholder

June 19 China Zhengtong Auto Services Holdings Ltd

BRIEF-China Zhengtong Auto Services updates on increase in shareholding by controlling shareholder

May 12 China Zhengtong Auto Services Holdings Ltd:

BRIEF-China Zhengtong Auto Services says Grand Glory Trust acquired an aggregate of 2 million shares of co

May 9 China Zhengtong Auto Services Holdings Ltd -

