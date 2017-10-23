BRIEF-GF Securities has not studied possibility to spin off Hong Kong business for listing * Says it has not studied the possibilities to spin off its Hong Kong business for listing, clarifying media reports

BRIEF-GF Securities issues 2017 3rd series non-public corporate bonds worth 3 bln yuan * Says it completed issuance of 2017 3rd series non-public corporate bonds worth 3 billion yuan

BRIEF-GF Securities issues 2017 6th tranche short-term corporate bonds worth 3 bln yuan * Says it issued 2017 6th tranche short-term corporate bonds worth 3 billion yuan, with term of 365 days and coupon rate of 4.85 percent

BRIEF-GF Securities' August net profit at 403.6 mln yuan * Says August net profit at 403.6 million yuan ($61.84 million)

BRIEF-GF Securities issues 2017 second tranche non-public bonds worth 3 bln yuan * Says it issued 2017 second tranche non-public bonds worth 3 billion yuan, with a term of three years and coupon rate of 4.95 percent

BRIEF-GF Securities' H1 net profit up 6.7 pct y/y * Says H1 net profit up 6.7 percent y/y at 4.3 billion yuan ($646.34 million)

BRIEF-GF Securities issues 2017 first tranche non-public bonds worth 3.5 bln yuan * Says it issued 2017 first tranche non-public bonds worth 3.5 billion yuan, with a term of three years and coupon rate of 4.84 percent

BRIEF-GF Securities issues 2017 short-term corporate bonds worth 2.9 bln yuan * Says it issued 2017 short-term corporate bonds worth 2.9 billion yuan, with a term of 240 days, coupon rate of 4.7 percent