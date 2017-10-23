Edition:
India

GF Securities Co Ltd (1776.HK)

1776.HK on Hong Kong Stock

17.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.20 (-1.16%)
Prev Close
HK$17.20
Open
HK$17.02
Day's High
HK$17.28
Day's Low
HK$16.80
Volume
5,266,685
Avg. Vol
4,384,598
52-wk High
HK$18.56
52-wk Low
HK$15.34

Select another date:

Mon, Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-GF Securities posts Sept net profit of 465.1 mln yuan

* Says Sept net profit at 465.1 million yuan ($70.59 million)

Continue Reading

BRIEF-GF Securities has not studied possibility to spin off Hong Kong business for listing

* Says it has not studied the possibilities to spin off its Hong Kong business for listing, clarifying media reports

BRIEF-GF Securities issues 2017 3rd series non-public corporate bonds worth 3 bln yuan

* Says it completed issuance of 2017 3rd series non-public corporate bonds worth 3 billion yuan

BRIEF-GF Securities issues 2017 6th tranche short-term corporate bonds worth 3 bln yuan

* Says it issued 2017 6th tranche short-term corporate bonds worth 3 billion yuan, with term of 365 days and coupon rate of 4.85 percent

BRIEF-GF Securities' August net profit at 403.6 mln yuan

* Says August net profit at 403.6 million yuan ($61.84 million)

BRIEF-GF Securities issues 2017 second tranche non-public bonds worth 3 bln yuan

* Says it issued 2017 second tranche non-public bonds worth 3 billion yuan, with a term of three years and coupon rate of 4.95 percent

BRIEF-GF Securities' H1 net profit up 6.7 pct y/y

* Says H1 net profit up 6.7 percent y/y at 4.3 billion yuan ($646.34 million)

BRIEF-GF Securities issues 2017 first tranche non-public bonds worth 3.5 bln yuan

* Says it issued 2017 first tranche non-public bonds worth 3.5 billion yuan, with a term of three years and coupon rate of 4.84 percent

BRIEF-GF Securities issues 2017 short-term corporate bonds worth 2.9 bln yuan

* Says it issued 2017 short-term corporate bonds worth 2.9 billion yuan, with a term of 240 days, coupon rate of 4.7 percent

BRIEF-GF Securities posts net profit for July, January-July

* Says July net profit at 390.2 million yuan ($58.08 million)

Select another date:

Market Views

» More 1776.HK Market Views