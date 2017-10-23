BRIEF-Fantasia Holdings Group says August sales was RMB1,483 mln​ * ‍august sales of company and its subsidiaries was rmb1,483 million​ Source text (http://bit.ly/2gGqatM) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Fantasia Holdings records HY revenue of RMB3,637 million, down 32.2 percent * Hy profit and total comprehensive income attributable RMB 77.962 million versus RMB 265.984 million

BRIEF-Fantasia Holdings Group says sales of group for July was about RMB 702 mln * For month ended 31 July 2017, sales of company and its subsidiaries was approximately RMB 702 million

BRIEF-Fantasia Holdings Group says June 2017 sales were about RMB731 mln​ * ‍For month ended 30 June 2017, sales of company and its subsidiaries was approximately rmb731 million​

BRIEF-Fantasia Holdings proposes to conduct international offering of USD denominated senior notes * Company proposes to conduct an international offering of usd denominated senior notes

BRIEF-Fantasia announces issuance of US$350 million 5.5% senior notes due 2018 * Intends to use net proceeds from notes issue to refinance certain of its existing indebtedness

BRIEF-Fantasia proposes to conduct an international offering of USD denominated senior notes * Proposes to conduct an international offering of USD denominated senior notes.

BRIEF-Fantasia Holdings Group Co says sales of group for May was about RMB695 mln * For month ended 31 May 2017, sales of company and its subsidiaries was approximately rmb695 million