Guotai Junan International Holdings Ltd (1788.HK)
1788.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.53HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.03 (-1.17%)
Prev Close
HK$2.56
Open
HK$2.58
Day's High
HK$2.58
Day's Low
HK$2.51
Volume
17,267,000
Avg. Vol
25,020,360
52-wk High
HK$3.26
52-wk Low
HK$2.28
BRIEF-Guotai Junan International, unit and lenders enter facility agreement for loan of up to HK$8 billion
* Facility agreement for loan of up to an aggregate principal amount of HK$8 billion entered into among lenders, unit of co & co
BRIEF-Guotai Junan International unit entered into facility agreement with borrower
* Guotai Junan Finance (Hong Kong) entered into facility agreement with borrower
BRIEF-Guotai Junan Int'l signs cooperation agreement with China Minsheng Bank's Hong Kong branch
* Says it enters into strategic framework cooperation agreement with China Minsheng Banking's Hong Kong branch
