Stella International Holdings Ltd (1836.HK)
1836.HK on Hong Kong Stock
12.22HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.24 (+2.00%)
Prev Close
HK$11.98
Open
HK$12.30
Day's High
HK$12.32
Day's Low
HK$12.18
Volume
526,500
Avg. Vol
349,280
52-wk High
HK$14.44
52-wk Low
HK$10.22
Tue, Oct 17 2017
BRIEF-Stella International Holdings posts QTRLY unaudited consolidated revenue of $452.4 million
* QTRLY unaudited consolidated revenue of group was about $452.4 million versus $475.3 million
BRIEF-Stella International Holdings posts HY revenue of $762.4 mln
* Net profit for six months ended 30 June 2017 declined 6.2pct to $28.5 million
BRIEF-Stella International announces exclusive distribution agreement
* Expects monetary value of consideration of agreement will not exceed RMB100 million for period from date of agreement to 31 Dec 2017
BRIEF-Stella International posts quarterly revenue of about US$454.7 mln
* One-time effect in athleisure growth seen in first six months of 2017 will normalise in second half of 2017
