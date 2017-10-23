China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd (1848.HK)
8.32HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.05 (+0.60%)
HK$8.27
HK$8.26
HK$8.38
HK$8.26
1,030,000
1,379,020
HK$11.04
HK$8.01
Fri, Aug 25 2017
BRIEF-China Aircraft Leasing HY profit for period up 3.6 percent
* Co is looking to expand its fleet size to no fewer than 232 aircraft by the end of 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China Aircraft Leasing announces termination of Longjiang aircraft lease agreements
June 16 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited
BRIEF-China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings announces acquisition of two aircraft
June 15 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd
China Aircraft Leasing buys 50 Boeing aircraft for $5.8 billion
HONG KONG China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd said it would buy 50 Boeing 737MAX series aircraft from Boeing for an aggregate list price of $5.8 billion, to meet demand for more efficient aircraft while expanding its fleet portfolio.
China Aircraft Leasing buys 50 Boeing aircraft for $5.8 bln
HONG KONG, June 15 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd said it would buy 50 Boeing 737MAX series aircraft from Boeing for an aggregate list price of $5.8 billion, to meet demand for more efficient aircraft while expanding its fleet portfolio.
BRIEF-China Aircraft Leasing Group updates on realisation of Finance Lease Receivables
May 19 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd :
BRIEF-China Aircraft Leasing Group enters into repurchase agreement with China Everbright
* Company entered into repurchase agreement with China Everbright