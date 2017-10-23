Edition:
China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd (1848.HK)

1848.HK on Hong Kong Stock

8.32HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.05 (+0.60%)
Prev Close
HK$8.27
Open
HK$8.26
Day's High
HK$8.38
Day's Low
HK$8.26
Volume
1,030,000
Avg. Vol
1,379,020
52-wk High
HK$11.04
52-wk Low
HK$8.01

Fri, Aug 25 2017

BRIEF-China Aircraft Leasing HY profit for period up 3.6 percent​

* Co is looking to expand its fleet size to no fewer than 232 aircraft by the end of 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Aircraft Leasing announces termination of Longjiang aircraft lease agreements

June 16 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited

BRIEF-China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings announces acquisition of two aircraft

June 15 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd

China Aircraft Leasing buys 50 Boeing aircraft for $5.8 billion

HONG KONG China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd said it would buy 50 Boeing 737MAX series aircraft from Boeing for an aggregate list price of $5.8 billion, to meet demand for more efficient aircraft while expanding its fleet portfolio.

BRIEF-China Aircraft Leasing Group updates on realisation of Finance Lease Receivables

May 19 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd :

BRIEF-China Aircraft Leasing Group enters into repurchase agreement with China Everbright

* Company entered into repurchase agreement with China Everbright

