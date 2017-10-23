Edition:
Haitian International Holdings Ltd (1882.HK)

1882.HK on Hong Kong Stock

23.40HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.55 (-2.30%)
Prev Close
HK$23.95
Open
HK$24.10
Day's High
HK$24.15
Day's Low
HK$23.35
Volume
714,711
Avg. Vol
1,663,009
52-wk High
HK$24.20
52-wk Low
HK$14.02

Select another date:

Market Views

