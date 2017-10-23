(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, September 15 (Fitch) China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited's (B+/Stable) September 2017 issuance of an additional USD50 million 6.5% senior note due 2020 will not affect its 'B+' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating or the 'RR4' Recovery Rating on its bond, says Fitch Ratings. The bond is rated at the same level as Huiyuan Juice's senior unsecured rating as it represents its direct and senior unsecured obligations. Huiyuan Ju