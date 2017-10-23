Samsonite International SA (1910.HK)
33.95HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.10 (-0.29%)
HK$34.05
HK$33.80
HK$34.05
HK$33.80
897,441
3,136,887
HK$35.95
HK$21.35
Thu, Aug 24 2017
Breakingviews - Samsonite luggage could travel more
HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Samsonite would benefit from seeing a bit more of the world. On Thursday, the world's largest luggage-maker reported flat first-half earnings of $92.7 million, as it digests a big acquisition. Alone among fashion stocks, Samsonite offers a unique pure play on travel. The need is for geographical variation: for all its globe-trotting image, the $5.5 billion company looks over-dependent on American demand.
BREAKINGVIEWS - Samsonite luggage could travel more
HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Samsonite would benefit from seeing a bit more of the world. On Thursday, the world's largest luggage-maker reported flat first-half earnings of $92.7 million, as it digests a big acquisition. Alone among fashion stocks, Samsonite offers a unique pure play on travel. The need is for geographical variation: for all its globe-trotting image, the $5.5 billion company looks over-dependent on American demand.
Samsonite luggage could travel more
HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Samsonite would benefit from seeing a bit more of the world. On Thursday, the world's largest luggage-maker reported flat first-half earnings of $92.7 million, as it digests a big acquisition. Alone among fashion stocks, Samsonite offers a unique pure play on travel. The need is for geographical variation: for all its globe-trotting image, the $5.5 billion company looks over-dependent on American demand.
BRIEF-Samsonite International Sa posts HY net sales of US$1,586.1 mln
* HY net profit US$83.4 million versus US$82.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Samsonite International SA says qtrly profit attributable $37.0 mln
* Qtrly profit attributable to equity holders $37.0 million versus $35.6 million Source text for Eikon: [ID: nHKS3JPkjW] Further company coverage: