Samsonite International SA (1910.HK)

1910.HK on Hong Kong Stock

33.95HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.10 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
HK$34.05
Open
HK$33.80
Day's High
HK$34.05
Day's Low
HK$33.80
Volume
897,441
Avg. Vol
3,136,887
52-wk High
HK$35.95
52-wk Low
HK$21.35

Thu, Aug 24 2017

Photo

Breakingviews - Samsonite luggage could travel more

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Samsonite would benefit from seeing a bit more of the world. On Thursday, the world's largest luggage-maker reported flat first-half earnings of $92.7 million, as it digests a big acquisition. Alone among fashion stocks, Samsonite offers a unique pure play on travel. The need is for geographical variation: for all its globe-trotting image, the $5.5 billion company looks over-dependent on American demand.

BRIEF-Samsonite International Sa posts HY net sales of US$1,586.1 mln

* HY net profit US$83.4 million versus US$82.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Samsonite International SA says qtrly profit attributable $37.0 mln

* Qtrly profit attributable to equity holders $37.0 million versus $35.6 million Source text for Eikon: [ID: nHKS3JPkjW] Further company coverage:

