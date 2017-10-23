Sunac China Holdings Ltd (1918.HK)
40.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.85 (+2.15%)
HK$39.45
HK$39.90
HK$41.65
HK$39.50
19,847,064
38,338,326
HK$42.35
HK$5.21
Mon, Oct 9 2017
BRIEF-Sunac China Holdings posts contracted sales of RMB43.04 BLN in Sept 2017
* Contracted sales amounted to RMB43.04 billion in September 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Fitch Rates Sunac's USD Notes Final 'BB-'; Watch Negative
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sunac China Holdings Limited's (BB-/Rating Watch Negative (RWN)) USD400 million 6.875% senior notes and USD600 million 7.95% senior notes a final rating of 'BB-' on RWN. The notes are rated at the same level as Sunac's senior unsecured rating because they represent the company's direct and senior unsecured obligations. The final rating is in line with the expected ratin
UPDATE 2-Chinese developer Sunac says to slash huge debt figures
* Says Wanda projects earnings accretive through 2019 (Add executive comments, debt position, context)
China's Sunac says to slow down purchases of land, aims to cut gearing
HONG KONG, Sept 1 Sunac China Holdngs Ltd , the country's sixth largest property developer by sales, said on Friday it planned to go slower in its purchases of land, aiming to boost profits and it was also seeking to cut its net debt ratios.
Sunac China says H1 core profit jumps 204 pct
HONG KONG, Aug 31 Sunac China, the country's sixth largest property developer by sales, said on Thursday its core profit in the first six months surged 204.2 percent due to an increase in margins.
BRIEF-Sunac China updates on investment in shares of Leshi Internet, Leshi Pictures & Leshi Zhixin
* Proposed that material terms for injection of Leshi Pictures into Leshi Internet would be adjusted
BRIEF-Sunac China expects HY unaudited revenue to increase by about 25 pct
* Expects that HY unaudited revenue of group will increase by about 25 pct
China's Sunac raises $1 billion in bonds to refinance debt after deal spree
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI Sunac China Holdings Ltd has issued $1 billion worth of bonds offshore to refinance some of its existing debt, in the acquisitive Chinese property developer's latest fundraising after a recent spate of deals.
UPDATE 1-China's Sunac raises $1 bln in bonds to refinance debt after deal spree
* $1 bln bond sale comes after $516 mln share placement last week (Recasts, adds details of bond sale, bond performance and comments)
China's Sunac to raise $1 billion to refinance debt amid deal spree
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI Acquisitive Chinese property developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd will raise $1 billion from banks to refinance its current debts, the firm said in a filing on Thursday.