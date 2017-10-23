COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co Ltd (1919.HK)
COSCO Shipping shares climb after bid to become third-biggest container line
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG COSCO Shipping Holdings Co Ltd saw its stock climb on Monday after bidding $6.3 billion for a Hong Kong peer, a deal that would see it become the world's third-biggest container shipper and underline China's supply-chain ambitions. | Video
* Offer underlines China's desire to up control over supply chains (Adds comments from COSCO general manager, analysts)
SHANGHAI COSCO Shipping's and Hong Kong's Orient Overseas International Ltd's (OOIL) shares leapt on Monday after the Chinese shipping giant made a $6.3 billion offer for its smaller rival on Sunday.
SHANGHAI/BEIJING COSCO Shipping Holdings Co Ltd has offered to buy Orient Overseas International Ltd (OOIL) for HK$49.23 billion ($6.30 billion), in a deal that will see the mainland China group become the world's third largest container liner.
* Deal will make COSCO world's 3rd largest shipping line (Updates with quote, details, context)
BEIJING China's COSCO Shipping Holdings Co Ltd said on Sunday it offered to buy smaller competitor Orient Overseas International Ltd (OOIL) for HK$49.23 billion ($6.30 billion).
BEIJING, July 9 China's COSCO Shipping Holdings Co Ltd said on Sunday it offered to buy smaller competitor Orient Overseas International Ltd (OOIL) for HK$49.23 billion ($6.30 billion).
China's COSCO Shipping flags first-half profit on improving market
SHANGHAI, July 6 China's COSCO Shipping Holdings expects to post a profit of around 1.85 billion yuan ($272 million) in the first half, helped by an improving shipping market.
China's COSCO Shipping buys $228 million stake in Spain's Noatum Port
HONG KONG COSCO Shipping Holdings Co Ltd said it would buy a 51 percent stake in a Spanish container terminal operator for 203.49 million euros ($227.81 million), extending its ports and terminals business networks over the Mediterranean and European areas.
China's COSCO to invest in Kazakhstan border project as part of Silk Road drive
BEIJING China's COSCO Shipping plans to invest in a special economic zone on Kazakhstan's border with China as it looks to increase investment in countries involved in the new Silk Road, the company's chairman said on Sunday.