UPDATE 3-COSCO Shipping shares climb after bid to become third-biggest container line * Offer underlines China's desire to up control over supply chains (Adds comments from COSCO general manager, analysts)

COSCO Shipping, Orient Overseas shares leap after lofty $6.3 billion bid SHANGHAI COSCO Shipping's and Hong Kong's Orient Overseas International Ltd's (OOIL) shares leapt on Monday after the Chinese shipping giant made a $6.3 billion offer for its smaller rival on Sunday.

China's COSCO Shipping offers $6.3 billion for Orient Overseas Ltd SHANGHAI/BEIJING COSCO Shipping Holdings Co Ltd has offered to buy Orient Overseas International Ltd (OOIL) for HK$49.23 billion ($6.30 billion), in a deal that will see the mainland China group become the world's third largest container liner.

UPDATE 1-China's COSCO Shipping offers $6.3 billion for Orient Overseas Ltd * Deal will make COSCO world's 3rd largest shipping line (Updates with quote, details, context)

China's COSCO Shipping offers $6.3 billion for Orient Overseas Ltd BEIJING China's COSCO Shipping Holdings Co Ltd said on Sunday it offered to buy smaller competitor Orient Overseas International Ltd (OOIL) for HK$49.23 billion ($6.30 billion).

China's COSCO Shipping offers $6.3 billion for Orient Overseas Ltd BEIJING, July 9 China's COSCO Shipping Holdings Co Ltd said on Sunday it offered to buy smaller competitor Orient Overseas International Ltd (OOIL) for HK$49.23 billion ($6.30 billion).

China's COSCO Shipping flags first-half profit on improving market SHANGHAI, July 6 China's COSCO Shipping Holdings expects to post a profit of around 1.85 billion yuan ($272 million) in the first half, helped by an improving shipping market.

China's COSCO Shipping buys $228 million stake in Spain's Noatum Port HONG KONG COSCO Shipping Holdings Co Ltd said it would buy a 51 percent stake in a Spanish container terminal operator for 203.49 million euros ($227.81 million), extending its ports and terminals business networks over the Mediterranean and European areas.