Sands China Ltd (1928.HK)
1928.HK on Hong Kong Stock
37.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.20 (-0.53%)
Prev Close
HK$37.50
Open
HK$37.55
Day's High
HK$37.55
Day's Low
HK$36.90
Volume
8,265,036
Avg. Vol
13,052,099
52-wk High
HK$41.85
52-wk Low
HK$31.25
BRIEF-Sands China posts HY profit for group of $678 mln, up 23 pct
* HY total net revenues for group were US$3.70 billion, an increase of 19.5 percent
BRIEF-Sands China Ltd says profit increased 11.5% to US$349 million
* On January 20, 2017, board declared an interim dividend of HK$0.99 (equivalent to US$0.128) per share
BRIEF-Sands China appoints Dave Sun Minqi as CFO
* Sun Minqi, Dave has been appointed as senior vice president and chief financial officer of company Source text (http://bit.ly/2oXkPQt) Further company coverage:
