BAIC Motor Corp Ltd (1958.HK)
9.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.74 (+8.96%)
HK$8.26
HK$8.66
HK$9.24
HK$8.54
58,593,400
12,810,929
HK$9.50
HK$6.41
Thu, Oct 19 2017
UPDATE 1-China's Chongqing Changan to stop selling combustion-engine cars from 2025
* Chongqing to invest over 100 bln yuan for "new energy strategy"
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor's China JV resumes supplier payments
* Plant was suspended as supplier reacted to delayed payments (Adds further Hyundai comment, background)
Hyundai Motor says will continue China JV with BAIC
SEOUL, Sept 8 South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co said on Friday it will continue its Chinese joint venture with BAIC Motor, shrugging off investor concerns about soured relationships between the partners.
UPDATE 3-Hyundai hit again by supply disruption in China, one plant halted
* A supplier has refused to provide parts due to payment delays
BRIEF-Baic Motor Corp clarifies on production halt in four factories of Beijing Hyundai Motor Co
* Company notes that temporary volatility in production system of Beijing Hyundai has currently been resolved
BRIEF-BAIC Motor Corp posts HY profits attributable rmb 985.701 million
* Hy profits attributable RMB 985.701 million versus RMB 2.41 billion
BRIEF-Baic Motor Corp sees HY net profit attributable down about 60 pct
* Net profit attributable to equity holders of company for six months ended 30 June 2017 is expected to decrease by approximately 60%
BRIEF-BAIC Motor updates on general product supply series agreements
* Announces continuing connected transactions entering into general product supply series agreements with Daimler AG
BRIEF-BAIC Motor Corp appoints Chen Hongliang as Executive Director
* Li Feng will cease to be executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-BAIC Motor Corp reports qtrly net profit of RMB 1.36 bln
* Qtrly total operating income RMB 36.42 billion versus RMB 24.77 billion