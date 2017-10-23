Edition:
India

BAIC Motor Corp Ltd (1958.HK)

1958.HK on Hong Kong Stock

9.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.74 (+8.96%)
Prev Close
HK$8.26
Open
HK$8.66
Day's High
HK$9.24
Day's Low
HK$8.54
Volume
58,593,400
Avg. Vol
12,810,929
52-wk High
HK$9.50
52-wk Low
HK$6.41

Thu, Oct 19 2017

UPDATE 1-China's Chongqing Changan to stop selling combustion-engine cars from 2025

* Chongqing to invest over 100 bln yuan for "new energy strategy"

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor's China JV resumes supplier payments

* Plant was suspended as supplier reacted to delayed payments (Adds further Hyundai comment, background)

Hyundai Motor says will continue China JV with BAIC

SEOUL, Sept 8 South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co said on Friday it will continue its Chinese joint venture with BAIC Motor, shrugging off investor concerns about soured relationships between the partners.

UPDATE 3-Hyundai hit again by supply disruption in China, one plant halted

* A supplier has refused to provide parts due to payment delays

BRIEF-Baic Motor Corp clarifies on production halt in four factories of Beijing Hyundai Motor Co

* Company notes that temporary volatility in production system of Beijing Hyundai has currently been resolved

BRIEF-BAIC Motor Corp posts HY profits attributable rmb 985.701 million

* Hy profits attributable RMB 985.701 million versus RMB 2.41 billion

BRIEF-Baic Motor Corp sees HY net profit attributable down about 60 pct

* Net profit attributable to equity holders of company for six months ended 30 June 2017 is expected to decrease by approximately 60%

BRIEF-BAIC Motor updates on general product supply series agreements

* Announces continuing connected transactions entering into general product supply series agreements with Daimler AG

BRIEF-BAIC Motor Corp appoints Chen Hongliang as Executive Director

* Li Feng will cease to be executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-BAIC Motor Corp reports qtrly net profit of RMB 1.36 bln

* Qtrly total operating income RMB 36.42 billion versus RMB 24.77 billion

