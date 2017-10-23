UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor's China JV resumes supplier payments * Plant was suspended as supplier reacted to delayed payments (Adds further Hyundai comment, background)

Hyundai Motor says will continue China JV with BAIC SEOUL, Sept 8 South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co said on Friday it will continue its Chinese joint venture with BAIC Motor, shrugging off investor concerns about soured relationships between the partners.

UPDATE 3-Hyundai hit again by supply disruption in China, one plant halted * A supplier has refused to provide parts due to payment delays

BRIEF-Baic Motor Corp clarifies on production halt in four factories of Beijing Hyundai Motor Co * Company notes that temporary volatility in production system of Beijing Hyundai has currently been resolved

BRIEF-BAIC Motor Corp posts HY profits attributable rmb 985.701 million * Hy profits attributable RMB 985.701 million versus RMB 2.41 billion

BRIEF-Baic Motor Corp sees HY net profit attributable down about 60 pct * Net profit attributable to equity holders of company for six months ended 30 June 2017 is expected to decrease by approximately 60%

BRIEF-BAIC Motor updates on general product supply series agreements * Announces continuing connected transactions entering into general product supply series agreements with Daimler AG

BRIEF-BAIC Motor Corp appoints Chen Hongliang as Executive Director * Li Feng will cease to be executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: