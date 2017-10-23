Bank of Chongqing Co Ltd (1963.HK)
1963.HK on Hong Kong Stock
6.38HKD
23 Oct 2017
6.38HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.06 (-0.93%)
HK$-0.06 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
HK$6.44
HK$6.44
Open
HK$6.44
HK$6.44
Day's High
HK$6.44
HK$6.44
Day's Low
HK$6.35
HK$6.35
Volume
745,000
745,000
Avg. Vol
1,122,478
1,122,478
52-wk High
HK$7.02
HK$7.02
52-wk Low
HK$5.91
HK$5.91
Select another date:
Fri, Aug 18 2017
BRIEF-Bank Of Chongqing posts HY net profit attributable to shareholders of RMB2.25 bln
* Hy net profit attributable to shareholders of bank rmb 2.25 billion versus rmb2.03 billion
BRIEF-Bank Of Chongqing announces capital increase in Mashang Consumer Finance
* Announces capital increase in Mashang Consumer Finance Co., Ltd.
BRIEF-Bank Of Chongqing posts qtrly net interest income of RMB2.03 bln
* Qtrly net interest income amounted to RMB2,027.67 million, representing an increase of rmb28.08 million or 1.4 pct
Select another date: