Bank of Chongqing Co Ltd (1963.HK)

1963.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.38HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.06 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
HK$6.44
Open
HK$6.44
Day's High
HK$6.44
Day's Low
HK$6.35
Volume
745,000
Avg. Vol
1,122,478
52-wk High
HK$7.02
52-wk Low
HK$5.91

Fri, Aug 18 2017

BRIEF-Bank Of Chongqing posts HY net profit attributable to shareholders of RMB2.25 bln

* Hy net profit attributable to shareholders of bank rmb 2.25 billion versus rmb2.03 billion

BRIEF-Bank Of Chongqing announces capital increase in Mashang Consumer Finance

* Announces capital increase in Mashang Consumer Finance Co., Ltd.

BRIEF-Bank Of Chongqing posts qtrly net interest income of RMB2.03 bln

* Qtrly net interest income amounted to RMB2,027.67 million, representing an increase of rmb28.08 million or 1.4 pct

