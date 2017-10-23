Edition:
China SCE Property Holdings Ltd (1966.HK)

1966.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.61HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$3.61
Open
HK$3.61
Day's High
HK$3.69
Day's Low
HK$3.59
Volume
5,737,441
Avg. Vol
24,544,908
52-wk High
HK$4.59
52-wk Low
HK$2.21

Fri, Sep 1 2017

BRIEF-China Sce Property and Newup Holdings enter into placing and subscription agreement

* Newup Holdings and company entered into placing and subscription agreement with placing agents

BRIEF-China SCE Property posts contracted sales of about RMB2.14 bln in July

* In July 2017, group achieved a contracted sales amount of approximately RMB2.140 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China SCE Property expects HY profit attributable to increase

* Expected to record substantial increases in core profit attributable to owners of parent and profit attributable for HY

BRIEF-China SCE Property Holdings updates on June operating data

* ‍June 2017, group together with its joint ventures and associates achieved a contracted sales amount of approximately RMB3.932 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China SCE Property Holdings updates on contracted sales for May

* In May 2017, contracted sales amounted to RMB3.101 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China SCE Property Holdings announces operating figures for April 2017

* In April 2017, group together with its joint ventures and associates achieved a contracted sales amount of approximately RMB1.702 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

