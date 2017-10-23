Edition:
India

Swire Properties Ltd (1972.HK)

1972.HK on Hong Kong Stock

27.40HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.25 (-0.90%)
Prev Close
HK$27.65
Open
HK$27.70
Day's High
HK$27.70
Day's Low
HK$27.15
Volume
1,566,675
Avg. Vol
2,243,863
52-wk High
HK$27.75
52-wk Low
HK$21.15

Select another date:

Fri, May 19 2017

Fitch Affirms Swire Properties at 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Swire Properties Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Swire Properties' foreign-currency senior unsecured rating, and the ratings on the medium-term note programme and issues from Swire Properties MTN Financing Limited at 'A'. The affirmation reflects the delivery of stable rental income

Continue Reading
Select another date:

Market Views

» More 1972.HK Market Views