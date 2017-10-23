Fosun offers $608 mln of China Minsheng Bank shares - IFR HONG KONG, Sept 20 Chinese conglomerate Fosun International offered shares worth up to $608 million in China Minsheng Bank Corp Ltd late on Wednesday, IFR reported citing people close to the deal.

BRIEF-Goldbond Group says unit executed structured deposit agreement with China Minsheng Bank * Unit Shanghai Goldbond executed structured deposit agreement with China Minsheng Bank

BRIEF-China Minsheng Banking announces issuance of tier-two capital bonds * Announcement on successful issuance of tier-two capital bonds of RMB15 bln

BRIEF-China Minsheng Banking Corp obtains for issuance of tier-2 capital bonds * Obtains approval by pboc for issuance of tier-2 capital bonds for rmb30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-China Minsheng Banking gets c.bank's approval to issue up to 30 bln yuan tier-2 capital bonds * Says it gets central bank's approval to issue up to 30 billion yuan ($4.55 billion) tier-2 capital bonds

BRIEF-China Minsheng Banking's H1 net profit up 3.2 pct y/y Aug 28 China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd * Says H1 net profit up 3.2 percent y/y at 28.1 billion yuan Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2iB7hJb Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

BRIEF-China Minsheng Banking operates normally despite chief information officer under investigation * Says company is operating normally despite Chief Information Officer is under investigation by authorities

BRIEF-China Minsheng Banking's Chief Information Officer investigated by regulator * Says Chief Information Officer of China Minsheng Banking Lin Xiaoxuan under investigation for suspected serious violation of discipline