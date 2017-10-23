China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd (1988.HK)
Mon, Oct 16 2017
BRIEF-Fortune Land signs agreement with China Minsheng Banking, unit to buy stakes in property firms
* Says it signs strategic agreement to obtain up to 20 billion yuan ($3.04 billion) credit line and financing support from China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd
Fosun offers $608 mln of China Minsheng Bank shares - IFR
HONG KONG, Sept 20 Chinese conglomerate Fosun International offered shares worth up to $608 million in China Minsheng Bank Corp Ltd late on Wednesday, IFR reported citing people close to the deal.
BRIEF-Goldbond Group says unit executed structured deposit agreement with China Minsheng Bank
* Unit Shanghai Goldbond executed structured deposit agreement with China Minsheng Bank
BRIEF-China Minsheng Banking announces issuance of tier-two capital bonds
* Announcement on successful issuance of tier-two capital bonds of RMB15 bln
BRIEF-China Minsheng Banking Corp obtains for issuance of tier-2 capital bonds
* Obtains approval by pboc for issuance of tier-2 capital bonds for rmb30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-China Minsheng Banking gets c.bank's approval to issue up to 30 bln yuan tier-2 capital bonds
* Says it gets central bank's approval to issue up to 30 billion yuan ($4.55 billion) tier-2 capital bonds
BRIEF-China Minsheng Banking's H1 net profit up 3.2 pct y/y
Aug 28 China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd * Says H1 net profit up 3.2 percent y/y at 28.1 billion yuan Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2iB7hJb Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BRIEF-China Minsheng Banking operates normally despite chief information officer under investigation
* Says company is operating normally despite Chief Information Officer is under investigation by authorities
BRIEF-China Minsheng Banking's Chief Information Officer investigated by regulator
* Says Chief Information Officer of China Minsheng Banking Lin Xiaoxuan under investigation for suspected serious violation of discipline
BRIEF-Guotai Junan Int'l signs cooperation agreement with China Minsheng Bank's Hong Kong branch
* Says it enters into strategic framework cooperation agreement with China Minsheng Banking's Hong Kong branch