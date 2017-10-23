Man Wah Holdings Ltd (1999.HK)
1999.HK on Hong Kong Stock
8.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
8.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.03 (+0.35%)
HK$0.03 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
HK$8.57
HK$8.57
Open
HK$8.67
HK$8.67
Day's High
HK$8.67
HK$8.67
Day's Low
HK$8.33
HK$8.33
Volume
7,086,020
7,086,020
Avg. Vol
8,106,283
8,106,283
52-wk High
HK$8.67
HK$8.67
52-wk Low
HK$4.59
HK$4.59
Select another date:
Fri, Jun 9 2017
HK's Man Wah rejects Muddy Waters' allegations of irregularities as false
HONG KONG, June 9 Hong Kong-listed furniture maker Man Wah Holdings Ltd rejected on Friday short-seller Muddy Waters' accusations about financial irregularities at the firm, calling them groundless and false.
Shares of HK-listed Man Wah slide 15 pct after Muddy Waters presentation
HONG KONG, June 7 The Hong Kong-listed shares of Man Wah Holdings slid more than 15 percent on Wednesday after research firm Muddy Waters said it was shorting the stock, accusing it of financial irregularities.
Select another date: