UPDATE 1-Bayer sells further stake in Covestro for 1 bln euros * Has raised 4.7 billion in four Covestro stake sales this year

Bayer sells further stake in Covestro for 1 bln euros BERLIN, Sept 29 German drugs and pesticides group Bayer said on Friday it had further reduced its holding in Covestro to just under 25 percent by selling a 6.9 percent stake for 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

Bayer sells 9.4 percent stake in Covestro for 1.2 billion euros FRANKFURT German drugs and pesticides group Bayer has further reduced its holding in Covestro to 31.5 percent from 40.9 percent by selling 19 million shares in the plastics business for a total of 1.2 billion euros. ($1.4 billion)

UPDATE 1-Bayer sells 9.4 pct stake in Covestro for 1.2 bln euros * Bayer plans to fully divest Covestro in medium term (Adds background, discount to Tuesday's close, analyst comment)

Bayer sells 9.4 pct stake in Covestro FRANKFURT, Sept 13 German drugs and pesticides group Bayer said on Wednesday it sold 19 million shares in Covestro, or a 9.4 percent stake, for 63.25 euros apiece in an accelerated bookbuilding.

Bayer says sells 1.2 billion euros of Covestro shares FRANKFURT German drugs and pesticides group Bayer is selling 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) worth of Covestro shares under its plan to fully sever ties with the plastics business over the medium-term.

UPDATE 1-Covestro Q2 profit up more than 50 pct on higher prices * Shares rise 1.8 pct in pre-market trade (Adds executive's comment, industry background)

UPDATE 1-Covestro vows to cash out to shareholders if no takeover on cards * Eyes bolt-on deals to strengthen specialty businesses (Adds CEO quotes, industry background)