FIH Mobile Ltd (2038.HK)
2038.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.45HKD
23 Oct 2017
2.45HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-0.41%)
HK$-0.01 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
HK$2.46
HK$2.46
Open
HK$2.48
HK$2.48
Day's High
HK$2.48
HK$2.48
Day's Low
HK$2.44
HK$2.44
Volume
3,815,401
3,815,401
Avg. Vol
7,983,611
7,983,611
52-wk High
HK$3.34
HK$3.34
52-wk Low
HK$2.32
HK$2.32
Select another date:
Fri, Aug 11 2017
BRIEF-FIH Mobile posts HY loss attributable of $196.556 mln
* HY loss attributable $196.556 million versus profit $21.444 million a year ago
BRIEF-FIH Mobile confirms for HY ended 30 June 2017 it expects turnover ranging from $4.2 bln to $4.25 bln
* Confirms it expects group to record a turnover for six months ending 30 June 2017 ranging from $4.2 billion to $4.25 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Fih Mobile now expects consolidated net loss to be less than US$240 million
* Expects group to record a consolidated net loss for six months ending 30 June 2017 to be less than US$240 million
BRIEF-Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
* Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
BRIEF-FIH Mobile posts qtrly profit from continuing operations of $22.7 mln
* Qtrly revenue and other operating revenue $1.90 billion versus $1.08 billion
Select another date: