Zall Group Ltd (2098.HK)
2098.HK on Hong Kong Stock
6.01HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.02 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
HK$6.03
Open
HK$6.07
Day's High
HK$6.09
Day's Low
HK$5.97
Volume
9,194,000
Avg. Vol
10,553,227
52-wk High
HK$6.10
52-wk Low
HK$3.30
BRIEF-Zall Group and unit signs deal with vendors to acquire shares HSH HSH International Inc
* Unit and Co signed deal with vendors to acquire sale shares in HSH HSH International Inc.
BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings expects net loss of about rmb1.09 billion from Zall Investment
* Group will record a net loss of approximately rmb1,086 million from Zall Investment
HK's Zall to issue shares worth $190 mln to repay debt
HONG KONG, May 31 Hong Kong-listed Zall Group Ltd, a developer of shopping malls and warehouses, said it would issue new shares worth HK$1.5 billion ($190 million) to an investment fund, aiming to repay debt and increase its general working capital.
BRIEF-Zall Group enters subscription agreement
* company entered into subscription agreement with subscriber
BRIEF-Zall Group comments on report issued by Glaucus Research
* company is not aware of any circumstance suggesting that company's stock price is being manipulated
