BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group jointly acquires about 74 pct stake in Gland Pharma Oct 9 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :

BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun says over-allotment option issued by Sisram partially exercised * Says over-allotment option issued by Sisram partially exercised by the joint global coordinators

BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group unit receives GMP certificate Sept 26Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group unit receives GMP certificate Sept 26Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :

BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group unit signs investment cooperation framework agreement with hospital Sept 25Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

China's Fosun Pharma to buy smaller stake in India's Gland Pharma for $1.1 billion BEIJING/MUMBAI Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group is trimming the size of the stake it will buy in India's Gland Pharma to 74 percent for $1.1 billion, in a bid to salvage the stalled deal that would be the biggest takeover by a Chinese firm in India.

China's Fosun Pharma to buy smaller stake in Gland Pharma for $1.1 billion BEIJING/MUMBAI Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group is trimming the size of the stake it will buy in India's Gland Pharma to 74 percent for $1.1 billion, in a bid to salvage the stalled deal that would be the biggest takeover by a Chinese firm in India.

UPDATE 2-China's Fosun Pharma to buy smaller stake in India's Gland Pharma for $1.1 bln * Deal no longer needs Indian govt nod, seen closing in 2 weeks