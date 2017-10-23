China Vanke Co Ltd (2202.HK)
Wed, Oct 11 2017
BRIEF-China Vanke to set up logistics property investment fund worth 6 bln yuan
* Says it plans to set up logistics property investment fund worth 6 billion yuan ($910.13 million) with partners
BRIEF-China Vanke posts contract sales for Sept, Jan-Sept
* Says contract sales in Jan-Sept at 396.1 billion yuan ($60.28 billion)
BRIEF-China Vanke's August contract sales at 37.0 bln yuan
* Says August contract sales at 37.0 billion yuan ($5.67 billion)
UPDATE 1-China Vanke aims to be world's No.1 logistics property developer
* China Vanke to use GLP to top the logistics property development market
UPDATE 1-China Vanke H1 core profit up 33.5 pct, sees land market cooling
HONG KONG, Aug 24 Land developer China Vanke Co posted a 33.5 percent rise in first-half core profit, helped by a property boom and higher margins, and said it expected the market to cool.
China Vanke H1 core profit up 33.5 pct
HONG KONG, Aug 24 China Vanke Co , the country's second-biggest property developer by sales, on Thursday posted a 33.5 percent rise in first-half core profit on higher margins.
BRIEF-China Vanke's H1 net profit up 36.5 pct y/y
* Says H1 net profit up 36.5 percent y/y at 7.3 billion yuan ($1.10 billion)
BRIEF-China Vanke announces coupon rate of 2nd tranche of 2017 bonds at 4.54 pct
* Says it will issue 2nd tranche of 2017 bonds worth 1 billion yuan at the coupon rate of 4.54 percent
BRIEF-China Vanke Co for month ended 31 July 2017 achieved sales amount of rmb35.56 bln
* For month ended 31 July 2017, company achieved a sales area of 2.5 mln Sq M, with a sales amount of rmb35.56 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China Vanke posts contract sales for July, January-July
* Says its contract sales totalled 35.56 billion yuan ($5.29 billion) in July and 312.7 billion yuan in January-July