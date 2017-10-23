Edition:
China Vanke Co Ltd (2202.HK)

2202.HK on Hong Kong Stock

26.45HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.40 (-1.49%)
Prev Close
HK$26.85
Open
HK$26.85
Day's High
HK$26.95
Day's Low
HK$26.25
Volume
4,671,649
Avg. Vol
15,478,517
52-wk High
HK$29.35
52-wk Low
HK$17.40

BRIEF-China Vanke to set up logistics property investment fund worth 6 bln yuan

* Says it plans to set up logistics property investment fund worth 6 billion yuan ($910.13 million) with partners

BRIEF-China Vanke posts contract sales for Sept, Jan-Sept

* Says contract sales in Jan-Sept at 396.1 billion yuan ($60.28 billion)

BRIEF-China Vanke's August contract sales at 37.0 bln yuan

* Says August contract sales at 37.0 billion yuan ($5.67 billion)

UPDATE 1-China Vanke aims to be world's No.1 logistics property developer

* China Vanke to use GLP to top the logistics property development market

UPDATE 1-China Vanke H1 core profit up 33.5 pct, sees land market cooling

HONG KONG, Aug 24 Land developer China Vanke Co posted a 33.5 percent rise in first-half core profit, helped by a property boom and higher margins, and said it expected the market to cool.

China Vanke H1 core profit up 33.5 pct

HONG KONG, Aug 24 China Vanke Co , the country's second-biggest property developer by sales, on Thursday posted a 33.5 percent rise in first-half core profit on higher margins.

BRIEF-China Vanke's H1 net profit up 36.5 pct y/y

* Says H1 net profit up 36.5 percent y/y at 7.3 billion yuan ($1.10 billion)

BRIEF-China Vanke announces coupon rate of 2nd tranche of 2017 bonds at 4.54 pct

* Says it will issue 2nd tranche of 2017 bonds worth 1 billion yuan at the coupon rate of 4.54 percent

BRIEF-China Vanke Co for month ended 31 July 2017 achieved sales amount of rmb35.56 bln

* For month ended 31 July 2017, company achieved a sales area of 2.5 mln Sq M, with a sales amount of rmb35.56 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Vanke posts contract sales for July, January-July

* Says its contract sales totalled 35.56 billion yuan ($5.29 billion) in July and 312.7 billion yuan in January-July

