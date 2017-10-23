Edition:
Honworld Group Ltd (2226.HK)

2226.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.84HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-1.03%)
Prev Close
HK$3.88
Open
HK$3.87
Day's High
HK$3.89
Day's Low
HK$3.82
Volume
315,000
Avg. Vol
579,020
52-wk High
HK$5.05
52-wk Low
HK$3.48

BRIEF-Honworld Group informs of share purchase by controlling shareholder Key Shine Global Holdings

* Between Sept. 6 & Sept. 8, controlling shareholder Key Shine Global Holdings bought 405,000 ordinary shares of co from market

BRIEF-Honworld enters distribution agreements to sell goods in Macau, U.S. & Canada

* Enters distribution agreements with distributors to sell cooking wine, soy sauce,others in Macau and cooking wine and others in Canada

BRIEF-Honworld Group updates on increase in shareholding by controlling shareholder

* Co has been informed by Key Shine that during period between 21 July 2017 to 27 July 2017, it had purchased 399,000 ordinary shares of co from market

