Honworld Group Ltd (2226.HK)
2226.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.84HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.04 (-1.03%)
Prev Close
HK$3.88
Open
HK$3.87
Day's High
HK$3.89
Day's Low
HK$3.82
Volume
315,000
Avg. Vol
579,020
52-wk High
HK$5.05
52-wk Low
HK$3.48
BRIEF-Honworld Group informs of share purchase by controlling shareholder Key Shine Global Holdings
* Between Sept. 6 & Sept. 8, controlling shareholder Key Shine Global Holdings bought 405,000 ordinary shares of co from market
BRIEF-Honworld enters distribution agreements to sell goods in Macau, U.S. & Canada
* Enters distribution agreements with distributors to sell cooking wine, soy sauce,others in Macau and cooking wine and others in Canada
BRIEF-Honworld Group updates on increase in shareholding by controlling shareholder
* Co has been informed by Key Shine that during period between 21 July 2017 to 27 July 2017, it had purchased 399,000 ordinary shares of co from market
