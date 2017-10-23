Edition:
India

HC International Inc (2280.HK)

2280.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
HK$6.27
Open
HK$6.30
Day's High
HK$6.36
Day's Low
HK$6.20
Volume
3,017,420
Avg. Vol
2,988,454
52-wk High
HK$7.98
52-wk Low
HK$4.90

Select another date:

Fri, Oct 13 2017

BRIEF-HC International Inc says ‍Liu Jun has been appointed as CEO

* ‍Guo Jiang will resign as CEO and will be appointed as chairman of board ​

Continue Reading

BRIEF-HC International ‍says Liu Jun acquires 1 MLN shares of Co for HK$6.4 million ​

* ‍Executive director Liu Jun acquired 1 million shares of co for aggregate consideration of HK$6.4 million ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-HC International says Liu Jun acquires 1 mln shares of co for HK$6.1 million

* Voluntary announcement increase in shareholding by a director

BRIEF-HC International announces increase in shareholding by director

* Director acquired 1 million shares of co from market at an aggregate consideration of HK$6.1 million on 25 Sept 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-HC International updates on acquisition of stake in Chongqing Digital China Huicong Micro-Credit

* Expected that Beijing Huicong Internet would sign equity transfer agreement with Digital China Investments around 31st Oct 2017

BRIEF-HC International updates on enquiries that it receieved to conduct share placing

* Has not entered into any agreement in relation to placing of shares and does not have plan to conduct placing of shares recently

BRIEF-HC International announces CEO Guo Jiang's share purchase

* Executive director & CEO Guo Jiang bought 300,000 shares of co from market for HK$2 million Source text: (bit.ly/2gRrGco) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-HC International says HY profit attributable about rmb107.5 million

* HY profit attributable about rmb107.5 million , up 270.1% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-HC International issues positive profit alert

* Recorded significant increase of more than 220% in profit attributable to equity holders of company for six months ended 30 june 2017

BRIEF-HC International says CEO acquires 200,000 shares of company

* Guo Jiang, chief executive officer has acquired 200,000 shares of company at an aggregate consideration of hk$1.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Select another date:

Market Views

» More 2280.HK Market Views