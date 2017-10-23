Edition:
TK Group Holdings Ltd (2283.HK)

2283.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.04HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
HK$4.02
Open
HK$4.03
Day's High
HK$4.09
Day's Low
HK$4.03
Volume
113,000
Avg. Vol
1,189,344
52-wk High
HK$4.22
52-wk Low
HK$2.03

