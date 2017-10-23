Cosmo Lady China Holdings Co Ltd (2298.HK)
2298.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.33HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.05 (-1.48%)
Prev Close
HK$3.38
Open
HK$3.32
Day's High
HK$3.43
Day's Low
HK$3.25
Volume
865,000
Avg. Vol
1,555,494
52-wk High
HK$3.63
52-wk Low
HK$2.08
BRIEF-Cosmo Lady China posts HY profit attributable RMB144.9 mln
* HY profit attributable RMB144.9 million versus RMB174 million
BRIEF-Cosmo Lady China enters into a strategic cooperation agreement
* Entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Kimuratan Corporation and Qingdao Dadu International Trade Co., Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Cosmo Lady China Holdings updates on acquisition of shares in company
* Acquistion for a total consideration of approximately HK$23.5 million
BRIEF-Cosmo Lady China to allot and issue, 240 mln subscription shares
* Agreed to allot and issue, 240 million subscription shares, at subscription price of hk$2.5 per subscription share to the subscriber Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
